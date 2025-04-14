LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,859,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 634.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period.

NLR opened at $73.85 on Monday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $965.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

