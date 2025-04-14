LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

HASI stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.