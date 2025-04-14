LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $60.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

