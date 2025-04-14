LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $184.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

