LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.