LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,970 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.50 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

