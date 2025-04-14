LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $401.91 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.48 and its 200 day moving average is $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.