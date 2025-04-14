KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

