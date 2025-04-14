Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $81.66 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

