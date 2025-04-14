Keystone Financial Group Takes $400,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

