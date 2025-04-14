Keystone Financial Group Sells 81 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 82,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 445,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,953.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

