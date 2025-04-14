Keystone Financial Group Purchases 366 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

