Keystone Financial Group Invests $547,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,702,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $187.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

