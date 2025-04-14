Keystone Financial Group Buys New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

