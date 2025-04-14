Keystone Financial Group Acquires 309 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

ELV opened at $439.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.93 and a 200 day moving average of $412.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.47.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

