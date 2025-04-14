Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Trading Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.24. 58,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 269,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

