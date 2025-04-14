Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Releases Earnings Results

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61), RTT News reports.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMTS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. 131,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,384. Kestra Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMTS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

