Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.05, but opened at $29.40. Kenon shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 22,208 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Kenon Trading Down 5.5 %

Kenon Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kenon by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kenon by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

