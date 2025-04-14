Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Willdan Group worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Willdan Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush raised Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

