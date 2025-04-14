Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.11.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.67 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

