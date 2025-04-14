Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Inspired Entertainment worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment



Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

