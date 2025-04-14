Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $189.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

