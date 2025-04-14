Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $96,508,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.