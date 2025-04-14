Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $120.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.