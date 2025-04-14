Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,458 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BrightView worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightView by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BrightView by 293.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

