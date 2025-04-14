Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 216,329 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

