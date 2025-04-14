JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 2.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMUB. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 293,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the period.

Shares of JMUB opened at $48.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

