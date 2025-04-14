JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

