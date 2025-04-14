JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 540,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,195,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 461,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 148,726 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

