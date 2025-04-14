Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Lowered by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,163 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $210.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

