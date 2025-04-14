Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 7.9 %
Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.11.
Insider Activity
In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $43,170.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 995,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,208. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,840 shares of company stock valued at $94,414. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
