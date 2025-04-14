Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jade Road Investments

(Get Free Report)

Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.