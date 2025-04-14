iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $372,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.