iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

