iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,727,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,507 shares.The stock last traded at $36.92 and had previously closed at $36.37.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

