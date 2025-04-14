iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.68. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 2,010,095 shares traded.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 6.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Don’t Fear, New Highs for Fastenal Will Soon Be Here
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Winning Plays Outperforming the S&P This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.