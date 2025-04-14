iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,963 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $39,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 99,900.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

