iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

