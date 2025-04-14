Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,455. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,127,000 after purchasing an additional 419,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,104,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after buying an additional 274,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 134,726 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,380,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

