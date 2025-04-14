Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OIA opened at $5.63 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
