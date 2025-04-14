Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of OIA opened at $5.63 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

