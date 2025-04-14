Invesco Ltd. Sells 273,825 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.41% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $98,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

