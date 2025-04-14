Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,375 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Belden worth $84,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,167,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 189.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

