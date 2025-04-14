Invesco Ltd. Sells 107,220 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Toast worth $82,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOST. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Toast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 705,573 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $4,433,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $7,020,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Toast Trading Up 2.1 %

TOST stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,404.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

