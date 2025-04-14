Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $92,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

