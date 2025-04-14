Invesco Ltd. Has $102.04 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Procore Technologies worth $102,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,387,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $60.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,042. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,176 shares of company stock worth $5,486,304 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.