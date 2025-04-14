Invesco Ltd. Buys 585,886 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 412.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.60% of Agilysys worth $95,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.8 %

AGYS stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $961,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,175.92. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $3,837,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

