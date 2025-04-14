Invesco Ltd. Buys 322,141 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.31% of New York Times worth $111,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after buying an additional 1,764,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,336,000 after purchasing an additional 891,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in New York Times by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 518,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 279,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $13,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Trading Up 1.2 %

NYT opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

