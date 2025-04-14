Invesco Ltd. Acquires 288,529 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Bank of Montreal worth $106,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,130,000 after acquiring an additional 307,466 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

