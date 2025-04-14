Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $493.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

