Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 157,948 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

